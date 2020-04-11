I Am More Than Breath and Bone: Material World – Paula Puolakka

I am more than breath and bone.

There is a reason why I was born

into this world.

Our world is a fine machine

inside the fine machine called our galaxy

inside the fine machine called the observable universe,

which is the fine machine operated by the invisible deities

who are thrilled to see what happens when they make

small changes to the operations or the appearance of

either the layer or the core parts of their invention.

I am more than breath and bone.

I am something spiritual squeezed to appear

visual in this material world.

Our world follows the pattern of

twisting and whirling,

mechanical turning,

and the opposite forces create

the points from which the children and new ideas

with a certain essence are being born

now, now, now, and now.

I am more than breath and bone.

I was ordered to inspect the moral and ethical practices of our world.

Our world is a fine machine,

and its parts and colors are so mesmerizing

that sometimes people get hooked on the visual details

and appearance and forget about the bigger picture

and our lords “out there somewhere”

– my task is to beat my master’s drum

and make the rules and regulations sound like fun.

Paula Puolakka is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and Ideas.) Her latest work can be found through The Burgundy Zine and Spillwords Press. To get even more philosophical, listen to Roger Miller’s “Reincarnation” and George Harrison’s “Living in The Material World.”