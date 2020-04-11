I Am More Than Breath and Bone: Material World – Paula Puolakka

I am more than breath and bone.
There is a reason why I was born
into this world.
Our world is a fine machine
inside the fine machine called our galaxy
inside the fine machine called the observable universe,
which is the fine machine operated by the invisible deities
who are thrilled to see what happens when they make
small changes to the operations or the appearance of
either the layer or the core parts of their invention.
I am more than breath and bone.
I am something spiritual squeezed to appear
visual in this material world.
Our world follows the pattern of
twisting and whirling,
mechanical turning,
and the opposite forces create
the points from which the children and new ideas
with a certain essence are being born
now, now, now, and now.
I am more than breath and bone.
I was ordered to inspect the moral and ethical practices of our world.
Our world is a fine machine,
and its parts and colors are so mesmerizing
that sometimes people get hooked on the visual details
and appearance and forget about the bigger picture
and our lords “out there somewhere”
– my task is to beat my master’s drum
and make the rules and regulations sound like fun.
Paula Puolakka is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and Ideas.) Her latest work can be found through The Burgundy Zine and Spillwords Press. To get even more philosophical, listen to Roger Miller’s “Reincarnation” and George Harrison’s “Living in The Material World.”
