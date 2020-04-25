Sharing Our Truths: Colours of my Mind – Billie the Human

The hues collide

Clashing

Gnashing

Thrashing

For dominance

But my mind takes charge

By some above human will

The violence of engulfing black

Primordial screaming red

Sword sharp silver

Bludgeoning blister filled blue

Glorious gorefilled gold

Is replaced by softer gentler tones

The soft golden glow of the sodium light

Guiding my way through beer sodden streets

The soft rainbow of the poor pigeons neck

Blue purple green singing out from the pavement grey

The translucent mirage’s magnificence

Such extravagant hues

Shouts splendour, beauty and wonder

From the oil stained puddle

Oh opulent glory and honour

Stay away from me!

My mind will not be polluted by your colours

The colours of my mind

Are the transcendent tradewinds

That carry our lost souls of

Ragtag, ragamuffin, royalty

To freedom

My name is Billie. I’m an accidental activist for the right of people who are homeless and/or have mental health problems to be seen and treated as the capable, resourceful, intelligent human beings they are.

I’m long term homeless with so many forms of discrimination intersecting on me that I feel like a pin cushion.

I have allusions of being a writer and once I gain permanent housing I’ll be writing a book. Unfortunately I’m probably blacklisted from all forms of housing other than tents.

Poetry, flash fiction, nonfiction opinion peices with an evidence base behind them. I’m currently in Scotland and in a previous life worked in mental health sector.

If I can’t make it as a writer would love to be the mad cat lady in the house down the road.

You can read more of my writing at The Life and Times of Billie the Human