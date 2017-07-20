A poet can only speak
truth of their own life
The highest compliment
to know that our explosive
rush of words
resonates for others that
our trembling unveiling
of deepest self
has touched the
secret depths of another
Writing poetry is inherently solitary
a reflective
lonely
walk into the wilderness
of our own hearts and souls
full of unexpected detours
buried memories
hopes
hidden hunter’s snares
unanticipated crossroads
that we must stand before
make a choice
to embrace one of our truths
at the expense of another
I am constantly learning
and relearning
my own inner terrain
trying to map
this ever shifting landscape
create a guidebook
to document this poet’s journey
share my small truths
with the world
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
4 thoughts on “Cartography (revisited)”
Exactly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
very accurate!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike