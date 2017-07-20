Cartography (revisited)

A poet can only speak

truth of their own life

The highest compliment

to know that our explosive

rush of words

resonates for others that

our trembling unveiling

of deepest self

has touched the

secret depths of another

Writing poetry is inherently solitary

a reflective

lonely

walk into the wilderness

of our own hearts and souls

full of unexpected detours

buried memories

hopes

hidden hunter’s snares

unanticipated crossroads

that we must stand before

make a choice

to embrace one of our truths

at the expense of another

I am constantly learning

and relearning

my own inner terrain

trying to map

this ever shifting landscape

create a guidebook

to document this poet’s journey

share my small truths

with the world

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved