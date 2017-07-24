My Lonely Seasons Pass/A Mad World Poem: Christine Ray & S. Francis

A collaboration between Christine of Brave and Reckless and S. Francis of SailorPoet
The days blend, one into the other,
Waking naked into the world, I stare
Into a meaningless blur trying for
Definition with a shave and makeup
Armor to protect from soulless work
Seeping inside these walls to steal
What remains of my fight. I sleep
Empty in bed, cold featureless sheets
Cover my flesh, only virgin pillows
Wrapped in white, offering contours.
Loneliness like a season failing passage.
