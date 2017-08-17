Deadline Reminder: Mini Writing Prompt Challenge: If I Came with a Warning Label. . . #bravewarninglabelchallenge

On August 8th , I threw down the gauntlet and challenged my readers to a Mini Writing Prompt Challenge. There is still time to participate!
The Rules:
- Write a 25 to 100 word piece of poetry, prose or flash fiction answering the question “If I came with a warning label . . . ?”
- Add the hashtag #bravewarninglabelchallenge
- Publish the piece on your blog before midnight EST on Sunday, August 20th
- In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece
I even wrote one myself
Warning Label
At times I am a danger
to self and others
roaring in like a tornado
of ideas
passion
art supplies
discarded shoes
a guitar pick or two
poem fragments
leaving chaos in my wake
I am prone to standing on soap boxes
flaming sword in hand
a pierced, buzz cut
tattooed Joan of Arc
invoking the goddess Truth
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved