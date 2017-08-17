Deadline Reminder: Mini Writing Prompt Challenge: If I Came with a Warning Label. . . #bravewarninglabelchallenge

On August 8th , I threw down the gauntlet and challenged my readers to a Mini Writing Prompt Challenge. There is still time to participate!

The Rules:

Write a 25 to 100 word piece of poetry, prose or flash fiction answering the question “If I came with a warning label . . . ?”

Add the hashtag #bravewarninglabelchallenge

Publish the piece on your blog before midnight EST on Sunday, August 20th

In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece

I even wrote one myself

Warning Label

At times I am a danger

to self and others

roaring in like a tornado

of ideas

passion

art supplies

discarded shoes

a guitar pick or two

poem fragments

leaving chaos in my wake

I am prone to standing on soap boxes

flaming sword in hand

a pierced, buzz cut

tattooed Joan of Arc

invoking the goddess Truth

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved