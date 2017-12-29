My dear friend and frequent collaborator Stephen Fuller wrote a response poem to Morning Tanka 3. I have paired them here below.
Morning Tanka 3
Dancing in the dark
With the demons in my head
I lead, they follow
Our steps familiar, practiced
Shall we waltz, foxtrot , tango?
I should have refused
Told them my dance card was full
But they know me well
I always slip willingly
Into their poison embrace
The Demon Whispered Back
Where have you been?
I waited in the usual spot
Knew it would just take time
I am patient for my dancer
She dances like no other.
Tried to refuse me again?
I would laugh, but we know
My laughter only rides our rhythm
While you try to slip
Poison in my sweet tea,
Again.
2 thoughts on “Demon Duet- Christine Ray & Stephen Fuller”
Brilliant!
Steve is gifted at picking up threads and weaving something beautiful
