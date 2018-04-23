Special Call for Submissions from the Whisper and the Roar: Global Exploitation of Women

The Whisper and the Roar Collective is seeking submissions of well-crafted, impactful writing for our series on the global exploitation of women. We are accepting poetry, prose, fiction, personal narratives, and essays on these topics from around the world.

We are looking for writing that makes us feel, makes us think, that moves us.

April 22nd – April 28th Sexual Exploitation

April 29- May 5th Female Infanticide

May 6th– May 12th Rape

May 13th– May 19th Acid Attacks

May 20th– May 26th Child Marriage

To Submit:

Send up to 3 pieces of original writing in either a PDF or Word document attached to an email that includes your real name, as well as the name you publish your writing under. Although we prefer previously unpublished work, we will consider published work as long as it has ONLY been published on a blog. You must own the rights to any work you submit to Whisper and the Roar

Include a brief biography that includes a link to your website/social media site where readers can go to read more of your writing.

You are encouraged to attach a suggested image for each piece of writing that you submit

Send submissions to christine.e.ray@gmail.com

Please share this call for submissions.