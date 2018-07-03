Indie Blu(e) Welcome Faye K. Brown

INDIE BLU(E)

Faye K. Brown started her poetic journey as early as she can remember. Pen and paper have always remained close to her heart throughout her life. On social media she has been writing publicly since 2015 via the Black Orchid Poetry and FK Brown Poetry Facebook and Instagram platforms. Her debut poetry book “Beautifully Damaged Things” was independently released April of 2018, and she is currently working on her second collection. Black Orchid Poetry is an open platform for writers of all stages. Brown offers live poetry book reviews to promote the work of fellow writers, and she provides the opportunity for fans to post their work to the page under “Spotlight Poetry” events. Anyone and everyone is welcome to send in their poetry to test the waters of writing publicly, and also gain exposure to grow their pages.

Brown has focused her energy on finding artistic outlets to emotionally…