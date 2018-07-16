I Knew My Mistakes – Kristiana Reed

Whisper and the Roar

I knew my mistakes when they were emblazoned

across my chest, a red poker hot dress

you bought for me when I forgot your tea

or to arrange the flowers perfectly.

I knew my mistakes when both hello

and goodbye were pursed lips,

a cold shoulder in the sheets,

a clarion call of silence.

I knew my mistakes when you shared them

with our friends, your mother and mine,

a verbatim list of why you didn’t have the time

to raise me an angel following in your wake.

I knew my mistakes when pity

felt more like love than kissing you

goodnight, lying in wait for you to finish

me – breakfast, lunch and dinner.

I knew my mistakes when I said I was leaving

and opened the door for you,

letting the useless escape from my bones

to join you with your suitcase down the road.

(Photo: Vivian Maier)