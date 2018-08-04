a nameless flower-Devika Mathur

MY VALIANT SOUL

your skin is a lumberjack

my fingers pricking the whims of your touch,

a vacant room suspended on my white skin,

a chair of your voice,

screaming, aesthetic nerves of the saliva.

i enter your body like a prayer,

again and again with hand-picked chants.

I spread

like butter on bare body,

cold sheets of absent air

sitting on my nostrils like a forgotten star,

love fills the places of vacant walls,

walls leaking

and veins dissolving.

love does that all.

(if my title does not do the justice to the poetry, pardon me)