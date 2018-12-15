Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge: What Christmas Means to Me/Emily Karn

Scents of pine trees
And holiday baking
Rich with cinnamon and spices
Gleaming ornament hanging
Tinsel draping over the tree
Wrapped in twinkling lights
Topped by a sparkling star
Carols sweetly singing
Candles burning in the windows
Guiding the lost souls ways
Long winter nights full of dreaming
Warmth of a cozy blanket snuggly enfolding
Taste of hot chocolate with marshmallows
Snowflakes falling and crisp cold winter air
Good will and cheer nearing the end of the year
All these things spell Christmas to me.
I am fifty-four years old and live in the scenic Finger Lakes Region of New York State. I love to read, write, cook, and do handcrafts. I have been professionally published in three anthologies over the years and won honorable mention in several open poetry contests.
You can read more of Emily’s writing at Musings of a Soul Eclectic