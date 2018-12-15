Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge: What Christmas Means to Me/Emily Karn

Scents of pine trees 
And holiday baking 
Rich with cinnamon and spices 
Gleaming ornament hanging 
Tinsel draping over the tree 
Wrapped in twinkling lights 
Topped by a sparkling star 
Carols sweetly singing 
Candles burning in the windows 
Guiding the lost souls ways 
Long winter nights full of dreaming 
Warmth of a cozy blanket snuggly enfolding 
Taste of hot chocolate with marshmallows 
Snowflakes falling and crisp cold winter air 
Good will and cheer nearing the end of the year 
All these things spell Christmas to me.

I am fifty-four years old and live in the scenic Finger Lakes Region of New York State. I love to read, write, cook, and do handcrafts. I have been professionally published in three anthologies over the years and won honorable mention in several open poetry contests. 

You can read more of Emily’s writing at Musings of a Soul Eclectic

