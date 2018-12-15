Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge: What Christmas Means to Me/Emily Karn

Scents of pine trees

And holiday baking

Rich with cinnamon and spices

Gleaming ornament hanging

Tinsel draping over the tree

Wrapped in twinkling lights

Topped by a sparkling star

Carols sweetly singing

Candles burning in the windows

Guiding the lost souls ways

Long winter nights full of dreaming

Warmth of a cozy blanket snuggly enfolding

Taste of hot chocolate with marshmallows

Snowflakes falling and crisp cold winter air

Good will and cheer nearing the end of the year

All these things spell Christmas to me.

I am fifty-four years old and live in the scenic Finger Lakes Region of New York State. I love to read, write, cook, and do handcrafts. I have been professionally published in three anthologies over the years and won honorable mention in several open poetry contests.

You can read more of Emily’s writing at Musings of a Soul Eclectic