Executive Order-Christian Garduno

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Beginning January 1, 2020, Executive Order #774 States that:

It shall be that all female ‘rights’ to have their “tubes tied” (or other reproductive manipulations) are hereby suspended permanently. For every month a female does not become pregnant [exempt only already pregnant women], she shall surrender a monthly tax of $1,400.

For every calendar year a woman does not produce a child, she shall face an unbirther fee of $5,500yearly.

ALL fees are due 12-hours after each infraction, or penalty of 99-years of immediate irreversible incarceration in state prison.

There shall be the eradication of any and ALL ‘sanitary’ female products.

“Periods” will be openly visible and subject to instant verification by Trump Affiliate Officials (TAO’s). All and any treason against this Executive Order will be served an immediate, irreversible sentence of 99-years in state prison.