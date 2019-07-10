Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me – Georgiann Carlson

My friend said to her father, “Papa, Please get the Moon for me.” Her father said that he would try, and he truly did. He was gone for a very long time and when he returned, he said that he found the moon, but he couldn’t move it. He said the moon wouldn’t fit in the house anyway, and they certainly couldn’t keep it in the yard. “Besides,” he laughed, “the moon was dark unless, he shone a light on it.” He told her that the moon wouldn’t be any fun at all, but he did manage to get her a tiny planet.

He put his hand into his pocket and took out a perfectly round orb. He put it on the table and said, “You can name it. This planet belongs to you.”

My friend was very happy and thanked her father again and again. He told her he loved her and that he would get her as many planets as she liked, maybe even a small sun.

My father told me to never ask him for anything…so I never did.

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life