Featured Post: When God Was a Woman – Christine E. Ray

Sunday morning sermons
delivered from man-made pulpits
echo in our ears
his-story books
that line school shelves
providing the warp
the weft
that weave the elaborate
mythic tapestry
a master-piece of
collective amnesia
millenniums in the making
a palatable image
to hang on our walls
of an all-knowing, all-powerful
thunderous God
his pristine ivory robes
rustling gracefully
over his magnificent manhood
a white-washed God
for the masses to fear
to revere
to swallow whole
with their bitter
communion wine
we are the women
who remember
when God was a woman
when the earth gestated
and flourished
in her cosmic womb
supported by her strong brown hands
we are the women
who will not forget
who teach our daughters
the old ways in secret parlors
sandy beaches
fertile fields
who guide their arms lovingly
in gratitude to the full moon
stars shining brightly
on their tender brows
a crown
her truth burning brightly
in their hearts
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Image Courtesy of The Atlantic (via Pinterest)
Wonderful.
Thank you Gigi! I was inspired by all the fabulous pieces.
Amen, Sister! Beautiful writing.
Thank you so much! It is hard NOT to be inspired by these prompts.
