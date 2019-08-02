Featured Post: When God Was a Woman – Christine E. Ray

Sunday morning sermons

delivered from man-made pulpits

echo in our ears

his-story books

that line school shelves

providing the warp

the weft

that weave the elaborate

mythic tapestry

a master-piece of

collective amnesia

millenniums in the making

a palatable image

to hang on our walls

of an all-knowing, all-powerful

thunderous God

his pristine ivory robes

rustling gracefully

over his magnificent manhood

a white-washed God

for the masses to fear

to revere

to swallow whole

with their bitter

communion wine

we are the women

who remember

when God was a woman

when the earth gestated

and flourished

in her cosmic womb

supported by her strong brown hands

we are the women

who will not forget

who teach our daughters

the old ways in secret parlors

sandy beaches

fertile fields

who guide their arms lovingly

in gratitude to the full moon

stars shining brightly

on their tender brows

a crown

her truth burning brightly

in their hearts

