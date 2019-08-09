Featured Post: In Search of Our Mother’s Gardens – Christine E. Ray

dear mother

you hid your heart

behind stone walls

and locked gates

a secret garden

you never invited me

into for tea

stolen glimpses of daisies

black-eyes Susans

lily of the valley

stolen through

cast iron posts

while standing on

tippy-toe

dear grandmother

you gave your love

more easily

my constant gardener

tending to hearth

to home

your summer arms filled

with purple and white lilacs

large blooms of hydrangea

the air around you

fragrant with wisteria

I have planted a garden

of a different kind

syllables and words

buried deep in the rich soil

of wistfulness

and loss

memory

and longing

I have gradually cut back the

overgrowth

allowing sunlight

and a generous watering of tears

to bathe the seedlings

in hopes that my children

will reap their own truths

from all that we have sown

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved