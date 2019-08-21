Unwritten – Christine E. Ray

Inspired by Phases by Kevin Kantor & Sienna Burnett
the suicide note
she did not leave
left a faint imprint
on the wooden table
where they would sit and talk
over cups of milky coffee
the suicide note
she did not leave
rang like silence in his ears
the suicide note
she did not leave
burned itself onto his retinas
he feared the afterimage
was permanent
the suicide note
she did not leave
did not list
13 reasons why
he understood only
that the starless darkness
she was drowning in
had become so thick
so viscous
so acidic
that it had eaten all light
and she could no longer see
how he glowed
whenever she was near
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
© Revised 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
