I Am the Woman – Megha Sood

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I’m the woman

your mother warned you about

with her unabashed truth

her unfettered glance

towards your banal lies

who can topple you from your ivory tower

with that crown riddled with

a generation of lies

I’m the woman your

your mother warned you about

with her gleaming face brighter than a thousand summer sun

and her stance stronger than the tallest of the mountains

her soft touch even softer than the milky frothy moonlight

one who will leave you in writhing pain

foiling your attempt to struggle her desires

and suffocate her truth

an exercise in vain

I’m the woman

your mother warned you about

who births and burns down the life

with equal ease

the one which can even dance to your flirty tease

but your mistake to take her desire

as a request for servitude

with break and crumble

your puny existence

you so boisterously assume.

Megha…