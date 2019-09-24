I Am the Woman – Megha Sood

Today on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen
Part 4 of I Am the Woman from Megha Sood
I’m the woman
your mother warned you about
with her unabashed truth
her unfettered glance
towards your banal lies
who can topple you from your ivory tower
with that crown riddled with
a generation of lies
I’m the woman your
your mother warned you about
with her gleaming face brighter than a thousand summer sun
and her stance stronger than the tallest of the mountains
her soft touch even softer than the milky frothy moonlight
one who will leave you in writhing pain
foiling your attempt to struggle her desires
and suffocate her truth
an exercise in vain
I’m the woman
your mother warned you about
who births and burns down the life
with equal ease
the one which can even dance to your flirty tease
but your mistake to take her desire
as a request for servitude
with break and crumble
your puny existence
you so boisterously assume.
Megha…
