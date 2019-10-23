Alibi – Donna Matthews

there once was a crazy skeleton guy

his graveyard apartment a pigsty

dead bodies everywhere

a real halloween nightmare

and now he’s looking for an alibi

Watercolor Painting by Donna Matthews

The above poem is written in the Limerick form. A limerick is a humorous poem consisting of five lines. The first, second, and fifth lines must have seven to ten syllables while rhyming and having the same verbal rhythm. The third and fourth lines only have to have five to seven syllables and have to rhyme with each other and have the same rhythm. You can learn more about poetry styles here.

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

