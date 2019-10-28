White As Snow – Robert G. Wertzler

Except for the dark eyes

Albino white

Hair like bleached silk

Robed all in white

Almost invisible

In the white room

Lit to cast no shadows

Seeming to float within it

The visitor disarmed and

A bit disoriented, on

The edge of vertigo

Knows there is a test

Before the question

They come to ask

A price to pay for prophecy

A test of intention, of truth

Death, the fate of failure

The oracle, the seer-es

Sheds the white robes

Advances naked like

Living marble Venus

The bite is quick

She tastes your soul

In that blood

Makes her judgment

To answer a question

Or drain you dry

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”