Sharp Objects – Taylor Grace

Tingling

Just underneath

Growing

Intensity

Sharp objects

Digging in

Serrated vulnerability

Your words

Slicing me

Isolating clarity

Reflections of grief

Wounds picked clean

Disguised as healing

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me