Press Release from Nicole Lyons and Indie Blu(e) Publishing

Canadian poet Nicole Lyons is deeply touched that Saskia Jones, victim of the recent London terrorist attack, found comfort in her poem ‘Someday, Someone’ and shared it on her social media pages. Written in 2015, ‘Someday, Someone’ first appeared on Ms. Lyon’s blog The Lithium Chronicles and was included in her first book of poetry, Hush.

Ms. Lyons and Indie Blu(e) Publishing extend their deepest sympathies to the loved ones of Ms. Jones and Jack Merritt, also killed in this tragic incident.

