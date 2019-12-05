Merry Happy Whatever – Robert G. Wertzler

There’s such a freedom in

Claiming no one religion

Member of no exclusive club

Free to wish any and all

A Merry Happy (Whatever)

According to their own taste

Wish them love and feasting

Wish them safe passage through

The fading and return of

The light (North of Equator)

Or High Summer Joy

Down Under

All so easy judging

None wrong in belief and

Let politics be for another day

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”