Merry Happy Whatever – Robert G. Wertzler

There’s such a freedom in
Claiming no one religion
Member of no exclusive club
Free to wish any and all
A Merry Happy (Whatever)
According to their own taste
Wish them love and feasting
Wish them safe passage through
The fading and return of
The light (North of Equator)
Or High Summer Joy
Down Under
All so easy judging
None wrong in belief and
Let politics be for another day
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
