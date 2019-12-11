River – Christine Bolton

You have bathed me

Soothed me

Drank my tears

and carried me away

on your fierce current

You have given me

your frozen surface

so I might skate

in the moonlight

Your magical

existence

changes colors

with the sun

From morning

golden pond

to shimmering

diamonds

as twilight

claims the day

~~~~~~~~~~~~

I am deep

like my sometimes

still waters

Beneath my surface

in its dark mystery

live creatures

you never see

and plants that

need no light

from the sun

Replenished

by constant

heavy rains

I sometimes

swell to my limits

and crest

Breaking my banks

and then

I am not loved

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

