The Jealous Rain

Poetry

a jealous rain
fell from the envious sky
soaked your clothes translucent
caressed your hair
like a lover
left lingering droplets
on your eyelashes
that sparkled
in the low light
traced your cheek bones
like a sculptor
bathed your skin
warm
but could not penetrate
the surface
reach your heart
where I live

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

