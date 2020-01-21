The Jealous Rain

a jealous rain
fell from the envious sky
soaked your clothes translucent
caressed your hair
like a lover
left lingering droplets
on your eyelashes
that sparkled
in the low light
traced your cheek bones
like a sculptor
bathed your skin
warm
but could not penetrate
the surface
reach your heart
where I live
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Beautiful.
Thank you so much! So glad it spoke to you.
