Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Patricia Harris

Writing Prompt Challenge 2 comments

Patricia Harris is a dreamer, crafter, gamer and digital artist who loves creativity in life. A half mad poet, her writing is found all over social media and various other websites, including coffee house writers. She is a devoted mom who can be found doing a variety of art when she isn’t penning poetry and writing words. She is half of the indie publishing company Fae Corps publishing. Her collection of writings include a memoir, children’s books, and poetry.

For more from Patricia, check out Facebook or Pattimouse

