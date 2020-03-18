The Truth About Words

the dilemma

of finding my voice

is that it was

not enough

simply to speak

this voice

which lay dormant

inside of me for so long

buried beneath

relentless responsibilities

overdeveloped superego

weighty titles such as

mother

wife

employee

rarely woman

rarely even human being

had become voracious

what I thought

merely a trickle

of words

awakened by the world’s injustices

an ache that pierced my heart

grew rapidly

into the flow

of a kitchen tap

when given some room

it became the steady stream

of a garden hose

it threatened to explode

like a fire hydrant

then roared with the ferocity

of a river long damned

against its nature

against its will

obliterating all obstacles

real and imagined

in its path

I didn’t know

hadn’t realized

that all this lay within me

spring-coiled with tension

patiently waiting

for a small crack

to appear

allowing those first tentative words

to seep out

I exposed those first words

to air

to light

cautiously

anxiously

unsure if anyone would

see them

feel their texture

nod in recognition

truly understand

my soul transubstantiated

in words

syllables

stanzas

it was thrilling

scary

when I realized my words

had an audience

outside my own ear

but that audience

bigger than

I had ever had before

was not enough

the time I put aside for words

was not enough

my voice

so long suppressed

demanded more and more

it whispered

in the middle of the night

spoke to me during my commute

sang to me in the shower

causing me to be late

because I had to write the words down

lest they slip down the drain

lost forever

my voice started to call out

interrupt

when I should be doing

other things

begging for acknowledgment

I did not know what to do

with all these words

which were now

shouting

cajoling

colliding with each other

bouncing through my brain

spilling onto blank screens

onto paper margins

eventually on my very skin

always demanding more

words became a mantra

a meditation

a prayer

that cut through the din:

This is your truth

it lives

it breaths

it can no longer be contained

your voice must be heard

