Black and Blue

songs-that-rip-your-heart-to-shreds

playlist on Spotify

chosen unconsciously

to pick at raw wounds

that bleed

too easily

lying on the floor

I stare at the ceiling

uncomfortable

on the unrelenting surface

too inert to move

doesn’t matter where

my body lies

I am trapped in my head

haunted

my own ghost

of remorse

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved