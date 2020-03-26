Black and Blue

songs-that-rip-your-heart-to-shreds
playlist on Spotify
chosen unconsciously
to pick at raw wounds
that bleed
too easily
lying on the floor
I stare at the ceiling
uncomfortable
on the unrelenting surface
too inert to move
doesn’t matter where
my body lies
I am trapped in my head
haunted
my own ghost
of remorse

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

