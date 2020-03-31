Pendulum

Poetry 6 comments

the pendulum swings
back
and forth
back
and forth
tracing hypnotic circles
in white sands
drawing closer
ever closer
to my center
I wait
on a breath
knotted
with hope
with anxiety
how close
will its needle sharp edge
brush my world
how close
will loss
come?
the pendulum swings
back
and forth
back
and forth
back
and forth. . .

 

© 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

 

