the pendulum swings
back
and forth
back
and forth
tracing hypnotic circles
in white sands
drawing closer
ever closer
to my center
I wait
on a breath
knotted
with hope
with anxiety
how close
will its needle sharp edge
brush my world
how close
will loss
come?
the pendulum swings
back
and forth
back
and forth
back
and forth. . .
© 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Excellent
Thank you- I thought you might find it familiar
Yep
Truth. We never know what’s coming next.
the only think certain is change
