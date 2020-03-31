the pendulum swings

back

and forth

back

and forth

tracing hypnotic circles

in white sands

drawing closer

ever closer

to my center

I wait

on a breath

knotted

with hope

with anxiety

how close

will its needle sharp edge

brush my world

how close

will loss

come?

the pendulum swings

back

and forth

back

and forth

back

and forth. . .

© 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved