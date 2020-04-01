knife clenched
in numb fingers
I carve vertical lines
into white plaster
that crumbles
to my touch
effervescent
I notch each loss
deeply into
the walls
a makeshift
memorial
I long for neat
parallel lines
to honor the dead
but my hands
tremble
unsteady
© 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
2 comments
Hands?
Yours tremble?
Mine shake
Like glass
Wants broken
Into shards
And
Crushed under foot
To return to sand
Unmelt me
But first
Pick a shard
Of me
To help carve
Names,
so many…
So many
So many
So many
Wake me from my
Nightly nightmare
Screaming, I don’t
Want it’s memory
So many
So many
So many
Pick my shard
Off the ground
And carve
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant and heartbreaking
LikeLiked by 1 person