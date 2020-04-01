4,087

Poetry 2 comments

knife clenched
in numb fingers
I carve vertical lines
into white plaster
that crumbles
to my touch
effervescent
I notch each loss
deeply into
the walls
a makeshift
memorial
I long for neat
parallel lines
to honor the dead
but my hands
tremble
unsteady

© 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

 

2 comments

  1. Hands?
    Yours tremble?
    Mine shake
    Like glass
    Wants broken
    Into shards
    And
    Crushed under foot
    To return to sand

    Unmelt me

    But first
    Pick a shard
    Of me
    To help carve
    Names,
    so many…

    So many
    So many
    So many

    Wake me from my
    Nightly nightmare
    Screaming, I don’t
    Want it’s memory

    So many
    So many
    So many

    Pick my shard
    Off the ground
    And carve

