Awakening – Claire of CK words and thoughts

between living and dying
there are heartbeats
separated by empty space
where memories ripple
in the background
until we reach awakening
free from the burden
of past experiences
allowing ourselves
to simply exist
in the now
My name is Claire, I am the founder of CK words and thoughts. I have been writing since I was a teen. In 2017, I started my Facebook page and shared my writing there. Since starting my page I have learned that my words let others know they are not alone.
