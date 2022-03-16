braveandrecklessblog

Awakening – Claire of CK words and thoughts

between living and dying
there are heartbeats
separated by empty space
where memories ripple
in the background
until we reach awakening
free from the burden
of past experiences
allowing ourselves
to simply exist
in the now

My name is Claire, I am the founder of CK words and thoughts. I have been writing since I was a teen. In 2017, I started my Facebook page and shared my writing there. Since starting my page I have learned that my words let others know they are not alone.

Posted in Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt ChallengeTagged , , , , 1 Comment

One thought on “Awakening – Claire of CK words and thoughts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s