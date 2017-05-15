She is the humble handmaiden
of Luna
goddess of the moon
Luna
She who bathes the night
and all that dwell in the darkness
in her silver-white radiance
which eats the deepest
slithering dark
that brings heart thudding
wake up in an icy sweat
nightmares
and mortal peril
to her beloved children
Her acolyte
who might have had
another name once
now long forgotten
is simply called Poetess
She loves and worships
her goddess fiercely
does her goddess proud
Maintains the old ways
walks the hidden paths
writes the sacred truths
bringing healing to Luna’s
special ones
the humans and
other creatures that
only emerge
when the sun has set
Luna hums in pleasure and delight
when Poetess’ careful labors
yield the first harvest of stars
that fall gently into
Poetess’ cupped hands
like snowflakes
like crystal tears
studding the inky canvas
of the midnight sky
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
2 thoughts on “Harvest of Stars”
Beautiful words 🙏
Mr. Liam Sean Hipkin
>
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many Thanks!
LikeLike