A Sliver of Silver – Nicole Lyons

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I always made sure

our house was clean

even though we never were.

And I always made sure

the moon had a sliver to peer into,

a little slat between the pavement

and my pillow where she would feel

welcomed to lay her silver smile

upon our sleepless nights

and find us charmed enough

to dim her light when the sun came

to taunt us in the morning.

I am cleaner now,

than any porcelain corner

I spewed myself into,

but I still get high

off her manic energy when she tells me

she is happy to share,

because something is in the air

right now, in the full silver moon,

and I drink it all down as if it was my own.

Nicole Lyons is a writer/editor for Sudden Denouement and the creator of The Lithium Chronicles.