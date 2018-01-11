you are scars
sculptured
onto my soul
black ink memory
etched into my skin
silver bullets
shot from a high–powered rifle
penetrating my flesh
embedding into my heart
my lungs
i watch the drops of blood
slowly pool at my feet
while I struggle to breathe deep
the empty air left behind
in your wake
I long to feel the bone wracking
transformation
of woman into wolf
human cries will not do justice
this mourning requires
midnight howling to the starless sky
and the cold light
of a full moon
the echoing chorus
of lupine brothers and sisters
who know my pain
