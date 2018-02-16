Our Blood Into Ink (revisited)

I reject the stifling silence
I shall speak the hidden truth unflinching
I refuse to smile through gritted teeth
during the rewriting of my history
into palatable bedtime stories for others’ comfort
I am finished with these lies of omission
I will no longer be polite
I will not be grateful for tossed crumbs
or patronizing pats on the head
I have no use for pity
I will join hands with my sisters
brothers
warriors all
we shall recite our tales of survival
in clear, resonant voices
Rich iron blood shall be transformed into ink
in fountain pens held
by our resolved hands
it will fill page after page
until all our truths have been told
and they blaze brightly across the night sky
