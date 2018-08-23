tbt Anticlimax

Weighed down
by sterile syllables
that do not roll off
tongue with ease
taste of examination rooms
rubbing alcohol
hand sanitizer
poked and prodded under glare of fluorescent lights
that make the blossoming head pain
triggered by waiting room perfume
aftershave
turn into throb over right eye
not enough time to sound out
new labels
cypher meaning and implications
before polite dismissal
with a handshake
instructions to come back in a few months
before being replaced by the next
number in the queue
pages covered in medical hieroglyphics
clutched in hand
while walking toward Exit sign
Now what? echoing in tired ears
