We Danced with Fireflies

speak to me
of summers past
when cool, damp grass
reached for bare feet
with long
grasping fingers
as we ran
through the night
quicksilver
chasing fireflies
through an indigo sky
living completely
in the moment
us
on the cusp of adulthood
you
innocently offering cupped hands
to hold moonlight
for me
the radiance you captured
carved your image
into my night
me
changed by sudden awareness
of your beauty
and how dear
I held you in my heart
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Image by Gregory Crewdson