We Danced with Fireflies

speak to me

of summers past

when cool, damp grass

reached for bare feet

with long

grasping fingers

as we ran

through the night

quicksilver

chasing fireflies

through an indigo sky

living completely

in the moment

us

on the cusp of adulthood

you

innocently offering cupped hands

to hold moonlight

for me

the radiance you captured

carved your image

into my night

me

changed by sudden awareness

of your beauty

and how dear

I held you in my heart

