We Danced with Fireflies

Prose Leave a comment

speak to me
of summers past
when cool, damp grass
reached for bare feet
with long
grasping fingers
as we ran
through the night
quicksilver
chasing fireflies
through an indigo sky
living completely
in the moment
us
on the cusp of adulthood
you
innocently offering cupped hands
to hold moonlight
for me
the radiance you captured
carved your image
into my night
me
changed by sudden awareness
of your beauty
and how dear
I held you in my heart

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Image by Gregory Crewdson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s