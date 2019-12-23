Home alone – Georgiann Carlson

being home alone

is like having a slice

of the best chocolate cake

you’ve ever had

along with the perfect cup of tea

a book that you love

fuzzy slippers

and a big comfy chair

there’s a sense of freedom

in being alone

but there’s a difference

in being home alone

and never expecting

anyone else

to arrive

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life