Home alone – Georgiann Carlson

being home alone
is like having a slice
of the best chocolate cake
you’ve ever had
along with the perfect cup of tea
a book that you love
fuzzy slippers
and a big comfy chair
there’s a sense of freedom
in being alone
but there’s a difference
in being home alone
and never expecting
anyone else
to arrive
