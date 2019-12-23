Home alone – Georgiann Carlson

Writing Prompt Challenge

being home alone
is like having a slice
of the best chocolate cake
you’ve ever had
along with the perfect cup of tea
a book that you love
fuzzy slippers
and a big comfy chair
there’s a sense of freedom
in being alone
but there’s a difference
in being home alone
and never expecting
anyone else
to arrive

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

