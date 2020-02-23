you are
liquid warmth
on long frosty nights
you are
soft whisper
in a world
that shouts
you are
gentle touch
in a room
of sharp corners
biting edges
you are jewel tones
in sterile stark spaces
you are
embracing acceptance
at the end
of the longest day
when the world
has done its best
to wear me thin
to break me
you are
welcome respite for my weary soul
my battered heart
I long to lose myself
in the shelter
of your arms
© 2017 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
7 comments
I love this, such beauty.
LikeLike
Thank you! Dusting off some older pieces and making them lean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it! I think this is a brilliant way to find that new creative spark… I often use this method when I feel stuck and the desire to be unstuck. Makes me happy to read your stuff old… and eventually new!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It feels like Christmas sometimes to rediscover these pieces of myself that I have forgotten
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray – A safe place
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful! And tender!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person