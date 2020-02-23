Shelter

you are
liquid warmth
on long frosty nights
you are
soft whisper
in a world
that shouts
you are
gentle touch
in a room
of sharp corners
biting edges
you are jewel tones
in sterile stark spaces
you are
embracing acceptance
at the end
of the longest day
when the world
has done its best
to wear me thin
to break me
you are
welcome respite for my weary soul
my battered heart
I long to lose myself
in the shelter
of your arms

© 2017 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

