you are

liquid warmth

on long frosty nights

you are

soft whisper

in a world

that shouts

you are

gentle touch

in a room

of sharp corners

biting edges

you are jewel tones

in sterile stark spaces

you are

embracing acceptance

at the end

of the longest day

when the world

has done its best

to wear me thin

to break me

you are

welcome respite for my weary soul

my battered heart

I long to lose myself

in the shelter

of your arms

© 2017 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved