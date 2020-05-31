Apocalypse

the world burns

wild

chaotic

flames licking

at my heels

melts amber

encasing me

drop by

precious drop

preferred armor

for fragile sanity

beginning to blur

bubble

fail

primal scream

growing deep

in my gut

barely suppressed

I teeter

one presidential tweet

one revisionist headline

one bigoted Facebook post

away from bursting

supernova

simultaneously

struck by irony

of how protected

how privileged

this life of mine

really is

wearing accident-of- birth

white

female

middle-class skin

with equal parts

grief

shame

self-hatred

relief

I look out

my suburban window

watching mute

while

the world burns. . .

© 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved