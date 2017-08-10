In The Silence (Revisited)

There is fullness
an eloquence
to the space between your words
I am a woman who listens
attentively to silence
who understands intuitively
that certain essential truth
lies poignantly
not in the busyness
of what is articulated
but in still quiet
of words unsaid
There is meaning
to your pauses
communication
radiating in your eyes
I try to respect your silence
speak to you
in this mother tongue
gentle, tentative
touch of my hand
on your face
the way I close my eyes
when you caress me
I speak this silence to you
with breath of my lips
against yours
It whispers in the beat
of my heart
barely audible
as our souls
brush by each other
let us dwell
in this quiet, sacred space
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved