In The Silence (Revisited)

There is fullness

an eloquence

to the space between your words

I am a woman who listens

attentively to silence

who understands intuitively

that certain essential truth

lies poignantly

not in the busyness

of what is articulated

but in still quiet

of words unsaid

There is meaning

to your pauses

communication

radiating in your eyes

I try to respect your silence

speak to you

in this mother tongue

gentle, tentative

touch of my hand

on your face

the way I close my eyes

when you caress me

I speak this silence to you

with breath of my lips

against yours

It whispers in the beat

of my heart

barely audible

as our souls

brush by each other

let us dwell

in this quiet, sacred space

